Carlton Ardell Bird of Emporia died on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. He was 85.
Carlton was born on December 6, 1936 in Olpe, Kansas the son of Carl L. and Gladys Elizabeth Zimmerman Bird. He married Nancy Jane Diebolt on October 20, 1956 in Olpe, Kansas. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Nancy J. Bird of the home; son, Michael Bird of Olathe; daughters, Sharon (Mark) Moore of Spring, Texas, Laura (Steve) Moreland of Newton, Kansas, Brenda Bird of Eudora and son Todd’s fiancée, Jennell Tebbetts of Emporia; grandchildren, Erika (Josh) Sharon, Teagan Moore, Kaylene (Kyle) Devena, Scott (Meghan) Bird, Brianne Moreland, Guy (Ashley) Moreland, Kyle (Lenora) Scrimsher, Derek (Priscilla) Scrimsher, Ian (Dena) Scrimsher, Jonathan Bird and KyLee Bird (fiancé Lee Stroup); great-grandchildren, Wesley Devena, Grant Devena, Clark Devena, Lily Corbett, Adalyn Moreland, Dean Moreland, Alaina Scrimsher, Nathan Scrimsher, Lucas Scrimsher, Krystin Thomas-Bird; nieces, Susan Payne, Kerry Sull, Teresa Bird, Kristina Bird, Sara Shaw, Julie Goertzen; nephews, Randy McCoy, Daniel McCoy, John McCoy (deceased), David Diebolt, Joel Diebolt, Doug Diebolt and Doug Krueger.
He is preceded in death by infant son, Gary Bird; daughter, Jane Bird; son, Todd Bird; his parents and brother, Duane Delose Bird.
Carlton attended Kansas State Teachers College (Emporia State University) and then Kansas State University where he earned a BSEE degree in 1959. He worked for over 40 years as an Electrical Engineer for Didde-Glaser Inc., later named Didde Graphic Systems Corporation. Carlton was a Project Engineer for the team that designed and developed the Comperfector printing press that won the Second Annual Governors New Project Award in 1984. He also traveled several countries developing and writing ANSI Standards and International Safety Standards for the printing industry. He holds 2 patents from his work at Didde.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia with burial following at the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Salvation Army can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State Street, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
