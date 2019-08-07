Emporia Rotary Club members learned more about USD 253’s upcoming bond referendum during a presentation by Superintendent Kevin Case Tuesday at the Emporia Country Club.
The district is seeking the approval a general obligation bond not to exceed $78 million in order to finance the construction and renovation of school buildings. The goal is to enhance safety and security, improve academic spaces and further improve and upgrade the district’s facilities.
The bond would increase the mill levy by around 2.95 mills — or about $2.83 per month for properties valued at $100,000 — although Case said that number is expected to go down over time.
Case said the bond is the result of about 18 months of information gathering through a district-wide needs assessment, which included facility walkthroughs, discussions with building administrators and faculty and meetings for public input. At that point, the project’s price tag came in at around $115 million.
“The [USD 253 Board of Education] spent a lot of time really looking at the scope of the project,” Case said.
The board was able to pare down the estimated costs by identifying four common themes as a result of the assessment: prioritizing student needs, safety and security, creating small communities within the district’s larger buildings and maintaining and updating facilities.
“We wanted to make sure we addressed the highest priorities and needs,” Case said. “We have a long-term capital outlay plan. That capital outlay plan allows us to do things like roofs and HVAC units and classrooms and different things, but that’s a limited supply of money. We wanted to make sure we addressed the needs of all buildings, and we wanted to make sure it was fiscally responsible.”
Case said the district’s two newest buildings — Riverside and Timmerman Elementary Schools — were both built 18 years ago, and other buildings within the district are 40 - 50 years old.
Rotarian Jami Reever asked Case to explain how facilities impact a student’s education, and how education has changed since many voters have graduated.
“One thing to look at would be — we’re crowded,” Case said. “If you have a business and you’re going to add an employee and you have no space, clearing out a closet is probably not going to be a good solution for that employee to work in. It’s not going to give that employee a chance to be successful in what they do. Classrooms were smaller in the past, and I think the way we teach — we’re trying to do more hands-on learning — we need more space.”
Case said on top of classroom needs, the district needs more space for support services provided by CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness and Communities in Schools.
“Emporia is awesome in how we educate our kids,” he said. “We provide a lot of group and one-on-one education, and that requires a lot of space. I think it’s awesome we have CrossWinds and other agencies that really support us. It helps parents and it helps our kids, because a number of our kids who need those services, may not have the most reliable ways to get them back and forth to their appointments.”
He said many employers also do not appreciate having an employee leave their job to take their children to appointments.
“I think that’s something to think about, and we want that to be confidential,” he said.
Rotarian and former state representative Don Hill said he was “unashamedly” in support of the bond.
“My role is to unashamedly and enthusiastically advocate for an issue of importance to our community — that would be the bond issue — and also issue a call to action,” Hill said. “When I first heard that the school board was contemplating an election for school improvements, I was pretty skeptical. It was made clear at the very beginning that what was contemplated would almost certainly cause a tax increase.”
Hill said as he learned more about the project, he began to see why it would be beneficial for the district. He was also pleased to see the school board vote unanimously in favor of the bond election.
“We’ve got a number of buildings that are 40 and 50 years old, and some older,” he said. “I was pleased of what I saw through that process and I was pleased it was a unanimous vote.”
Hill said he believed the bond would not only improve the district’s ability to educate its students, but would continue Emporia’s commitment to education.
“Education means so much to us, and I think it means a lot to our community,” he said. “Emporia is nothing else if it’s not an education-centric community. It’s a real strength. I’m convinced that this bond issue and its successful passage are critical to that path of progress and pride.”
