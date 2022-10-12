Animal cruelty charges are pending after Emporia police and volunteers removed 83 cats and two dogs from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning, after initial reports stated around 50 cats were inside of the home.
Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille told The Gazette that conditions at the home were worse than expected, with feces, urine and maggots covering almost every surface. The house is also infested with fleas.
According to Emporia Police Captain Scott Stormont, officers were contacted for a welfare check at 887 W. 5th Ave. Stormont said officers were asked to check the condition of the home due to the number of cats living inside.
Officers made contact with the owner of the home, 53-year-old Mariah Holloway, and found more than 50 cats living in residence in "deplorable conditions." EPD reached out to the Humane Society of the Flint Hills to help retrieve and shelter the cats.
"The floor was, unfortunately, so caked that it was like mud," Achille said. "There were a few times particularly that Street Cats help were in there and needed to come out. It was very difficult to breathe."
Emporia Police Department officers on site, wearing full protective gear, also had to leave the house at times.
Cats were found in nearly crevice of the home, including the walls and ducts. Early reports said one deceased cat was found inside the home.
"It's incredibly sad," Achille said.
Some of the cats looked "mangy" but Achille wasn't sure if it was actually mange. Most, if not all, are infested with fleas. There are many different colors of cats, including many black and white cats and in all ages, ranging from several weeks to seniors. The youngest kitten, Achille said, still had the umbilical cord attached.
The priority right now is making sure the animals are stable and addressing any health concerns that might be present. A temporary outside shelter, located on the southern end of the building where the dog runs are, has been erected.
Achille told The Gazette Wednesday evening that the shelter needed assistance for 68 of the cats and both dogs. One cat had to be euthanized after the rescue and the rest were being housed by other rescues.
Achille said it was important to keep the newcomers quarantined from the other animals already housed in the shelter. She said they are also relying on assistance from Street Cats Club and other rescues over the next few days for placements.
Dorsey Animal Clinic was expected at the shelter Wednesday afternoon to begin medical assessments.
Achille addressed some questions about how the shelter was able to take in 82 animals when it is currently full. The short answer, she said, is they have to assist in these types of calls.
"We need to by contract, we need to out of the kindness of our hearts, and hopefully the community can rally and help us," she said. "We're making additional spaces, which is not ideal, for these animals to accommodate."
Monetary assistance to pay for medical care, as well as food and litter donations are greatly appreciated at this time.
Now is also a great time to adopt from the shelter and other local rescues. That helps free up space for new intakes, Achille said. Adoptable pets can be found online at www.petfinder.com and searching by zip code.
Achille asked that those interested in donating or helping with fostering, food, litter, or other donations, to email the shelter at emporiakansasanimalshelter@gmail.com.
The Emporia Animal Shelter was closed Wednesday and Achille expected to keep the doors closed Thursday as well. She expected to be open to the public by Friday.
"I do plan for Friday - Sunday; we're going to have a 'Sweetest Day' sale," she said. "We are full. We're going to have a special on all of our existing animals."
