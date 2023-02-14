Courtesy League of Women Voters
Bills voted on this week are reported below with the votes of Lyon County legislators.
HB 2033 would change the criteria used to admit youths to a juvenile crisis intervention center by adding definitions for “behavioral health crisis” and changing the phrase “mental health crisis” to “behavioral health crisis” in multiple statutes. Rep. Droge, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
SCR 1602, a concurrent resolution disapproving the designation of the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species in Kansas by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and supporting efforts to remove such designation. Rep. Droge, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
SB 11, reauthorizing the permanent placement of a life-size version of the “Ad Astra” sculpture on state capitol grounds. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SB 39, directing the capitol preservation committee to develop and approve plans for a mural honoring the 1st Kansas (Colored) Voluntary Infantry regiment. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SCR 1603, a concurrent resolution urging the President of the United States to consider current geopolitical tensions and support policies to ensure America’s long-term energy affordability, security, leadership and progress. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Our League of Women Voters Vote Tracking Committee follows votes in the Kansas Legislature on the following topics: abortion, civil rights, climate change, children, government, gun legislation, higher education, LGBTQ issues, Medicaid expansion, school issues, taxes, vetoes, voting rights, and water issues. Below is a sampling of bills under review by House and Senate committees.
HB 2236 would permit parents to object to educational materials that they consider harmful and/or in conflict with parents’ beliefs.
HB 2218 would establish the sunflower education equity act, which would allow parents to receive as much as $5,000 from public school funding for private school tuition or for homeschooling.
SB 116 would require the State Board of Education to establish curriculum guidelines for firearm safety training; the local school board would decide whether to offer such programs.
SB 209 and HB 2056 would require the return of advance ballots by seven p.m. on the day of the election.
SB 220 would establish uniform requirements for envelopes returning advance mail ballots.
HB 2111 would eliminate the state sales tax for food and food ingredients, children’s diapers and feminine hygiene products. Governor Laura Kelly has promoted this tax cut.
SB 83 and HB 2048 would provide a tax credit for low-income students.
As we enter the sixth week of the legislative session, we expect voting on more bills this week.
Prepared by Emporia League of Women Voters members Bob Grover, Doug McGaw, Mary McGaw, and Gail Milton.
