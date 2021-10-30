On Nov. 2, Emporia residents will take to the polls to elect three members of the USD 253 school board. The temperatures on these elections are higher than they have been in the past — but not for the reasons they should be. At the forefront of the ballot is the district’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the next four-year term, these men or women would serve, COVID should not, by the term’s end, be occupying the bulk of the district’s resources. Candidates should be articulating points beyond COVID and focus on the greater good of Emporia Schools.
One of the issues that should be discussed more is graduation rates. Per the Kansas Department of Education, Emporia Public Schools has a five-year average graduation rate of 85%. That number seems acceptable when in the context of an exam grade. In actuality, that means 1/7 students on average won’t graduate from Emporia High School. The football team that takes the field on Friday nights? Three of their 22 starters on average won’t get a diploma. Our candidates should have plans to not only increase the graduation rates, but focus on the root causes of why kids don’t cross the finish line. Yet, masking policies have dominated the conversation.
I feel our candidates should be focused on budgetary issues and teacher recruitment and retention. These are serious issues that will wreak havoc on districts if left unchecked. Heck, just look at what’s happening with the district’s health care plan. Yet, the most common question I heard on the candidate forums was about critical race theory. CRT, in short, is a theoretical framework, typically reserved for institutions of higher-education, to dive deeper into racial problems in America. CRT is not taught in Kansas public schools. CRT is NOT talking critically about history.
In the upper-level US government class (typically taught to seniors), the State BOE notes that students should be learning about human and civil rights within American democracy. Students are to “examine how local, state, and federal governance impacts the evolution of civil rights and liberties in the U.S.”
They also note a list of sample critical questions to ponder throughout the unit, such as:
Is civil disobedience justified?
What is the role of the Supreme Court in determining human and civil rights?
When might limits on our rights be justified?
I heard a candidate note that educators should be there to teach students how to think, not to teach them what to think. I couldn’t agree more. Unfortunately, if your student uses these critical thinking skills and comes to their own conclusion, that doesn’t mean the teacher jammed CRT down their throat.
This has been long, so I’ll keep the summary short. Emporia Public Schools deserve candidates that are focused on the greater outlook of our children. They deserve candidates who have a wider scope on topics the district is facing. Candidates should be running because they want to make a difference in EVERY child’s life, not to correct a single policy, or preventing a non-existent policy from taking place. Take the temperature of the room. COVID and curriculum are important issues, but they are in no way the entire scope of the position. Vote for candidates who see the difference public education can make.
Jared Germann
Emporia
