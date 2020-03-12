Several Lyon County residents made public comment to the Lyon County Commission at its regular meeting Thursday morning at the courthouse.
Comments from the public centered mainly on the cost of property taxes and the condition of county roads.
Lyon County Appraiser Ryan Janzen said property valuation letters went out on Feb. 28 and the county is currently in the appeals process. Anyone wishing to make an appeal on the value of their property must do so by March 30 by contacting the Lyon County Appraiser's Office at 341-3232.
"Our main objective is to appraise all properties at market value as of Jan. 1 of each year," Janzen said. "Typically, we've been seeing home appreciation where there is a 5 - 6 percent increase each year. We have a strong residential market in Lyon County, so that correlates into why we're seeing an increase year after year."
Resident Ken Bazil was the first to speak, and said he was doing so on behalf of "quite a few taxpayers." Bazil said he understood that valuation must be updated every year, but said the rise in property value coupled with a flat mill levy was causing property taxes to get out of hand.
In defense of his argument, Bazil handed out information from a study done by the Kansas Policy Institute — a "free market" think-tank which traditionally has taken a strong stance against taxation. The study alleges there is a 174 percent "honesty gap" between property tax increases and the rate of inflation and population in Lyon County for a time period of 1997-2019.
"Taxes are getting so out of shape that older people are having to sell their homes and move into subsidized housing," Bazil told the commission.
He suggested the mill levy should be lowered by 25 percent.
Other residents in attendance noted valuations going up more than $60,000 this year.
Greg Markowitz noted his home value went up 17.5 percent and land was 22.5 percent. He suggested the county should be more prudent with its spending and not agree to fund as many organizations or projects in order to bring the mill levy down to offset the rising valuations.
"You've got to learn to say 'no' once in a while," Markowitz told the commissioners. "Everyone in this room has to say 'no' to some things. You've got a crisis going on in the county. Our county is stagnant, and it's going to remain stagnant if we can't get some relief on taxes."
Janzen explained to The Gazette that there are several factors which can cause property value to increase. The most obvious of those, he said, are changes or updates made to the property. Valuation can also go up due to homes in the area selling for more than they had previously.
He said each year the appraiser's office is graded by the state based on properties sold. That is determined by the ratio of real estate appraised value to sales. The most recent data available — 2018 — shows Lyon County is inside the "confidence interval" that values are being properly assessed.
In 2018, the confidence interval for residential property was between 93.6 and 96.7 market value, and Lyon County's median ratio was 95. On commercial and industrial property, the county's median ratio was 87.1 percent — which falls within the confidence interval of 70.3 and 106.8.
"The demand is high for houses, but the supply is low," Janzen said. "It's been that way for the last couple years. That's why you're seeing some of the new construction and the city trying to do more on affordable housing."
Road conditions
Lyon County resident Gary Watts also commented on the condition of gravel roads in the county and questioned whether the county was keeping up with proper maintenance.
Martin replied that there are more than 1,000 miles of gravel in the county and that about 140 million pounds of gravel were used last year alone.
Robert McClelland, who is running for a seat on the county commission in 2020, added that the county owns 14 road graders, each of which is in charge of 80 miles of roadway at about eight miles per day. He said it would take about 37 truckloads of gravel at 15 tons per load to put one inch of gravel on one mile of roadway at a width of 20 feet. Using those calculations, he estimated it would take 2.74 years of continuous work — 24 hours per day, 365 days a year — to put one inch of gravel on all 1,000 miles in the county. Accounting for time off, weekends, etc., he said it would take about 10 years.
"We appreciate all of your comments," Martin said. "They will be taken under consideration."
Other business:
• Shawn Stewart and Dan Keiser with AAA presented the Lyon County Sheriff's Office with the Platinum AAA Traffic Safety Award for participating in programs that promote safe driving in the county. Lyon County was one of only 13 sheriff's offices in the state to receive the award.
• Lyon County Emergency Communications Director Roxanne Van Gundy requested the county consider replacements for all computers, monitors and additional cords and mounts in the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center for $18,926.07.
"This will get us up to standard," Van Gundy said. "The ones we have are going to go down at any point, so we're trying to stay ahead of that."
The county approved the purchase, to be made from 911 funds collected from service fees and not tax dollars.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing foreclosure of tax liens and sale of real property for collection of delinquent taxes.
