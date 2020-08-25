Emporia State University launched a new online COVID-19 dashboard Friday, allowing community members to get the latest health updates from the school on a weekly basis.
Moving forward, the numbers will be released every Friday afternoon at www.emporia.edu/covid-19-information/esu-fall-2020-return-campus/esu-covid-19-dashboard. The dashboard captures data belonging solely to the student population as such cases are the only type the university is legally allowed to report by its own means. Additional cases and clusters outside the student population will be officially reported through Lyon County Public Health.
As of last week, a total of 1,517 students, faculty and staff have been tested for the virus, with 14 among them testing positive. Three of the positive results were attributed to nasal swab tests provided by the ESU Student Health Center. Currently, five students remain in on-campus quarantine housing — reserved for individuals with close contact to the virus but no accompanying symptoms — while a single student is in on campus isolation housing reserved for individuals receiving a positive test result.
Students experiencing symptoms should contact the Student Health Center at 620-341-5222 to set up an appointment. Faculty and staff should contact their primary care physician. For additional questions, visit www.emporia.edu/covid-19-information.
