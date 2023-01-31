Jesus C. Aranda of Emporia died on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. He was 88.
Jesus was born on February 24, 1934 in Guanajuato, Mexico the son of Augustin and SanJuana Carreras Aranda. He married Aurora Guerra in 1957 in Mexico. She died on July 8, 2012 in Topeka, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: sons, Jesus Hector Aranda of Wichita, Rigoberto Aranda of California, Oscar Aranda of Emporia, Martin Aranda of Emporia, and Jose Aranda of Emporia; daughters, Fidelfa Gomes of Emporia and Silvia Garza of Houston, Texas; brothers, Arturo and Jose Aranda both of Mexico; sisters, Maria C. Aranda of Houston, Texas and Socorro C. Aranda of Mexico; twenty-one grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Aurora Aranda; son, Jose Aranda who died at birth; four brothers and two sisters.
Jesus worked for IBP for 28 years in slaughter before retiring in 1992. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.
Cremation is planned. Rosary and Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. The family asks that everyone attending wear a mask. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
