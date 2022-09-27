A beekeeper is heading to the 600 block of Commercial Street Tuesday to help relocate an errant swarm.
According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the swarm is located in the alleyway behind 627 Commercial St. The swarm appeared after a five-gallon bucket of honey was spilled in the alley, which "created a literal golden buffet for the region's bee population."
"The amazing bee experts of our city have advised that the bees should have the honey gobbled up in the next few days, but as far as clean up and removal — it's a little late to do that," LCECC said in an initial post to social media. "The bees would not be pleased."
Shortly after, an update was posted that a bee expert was on the way to set up some traps in the area.
The public is advised to keep clear of the area for the time being, while the bees are relocated.
