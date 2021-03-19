Former Emporia State football and track & field athlete and Hall of Honor member Steve Henry died tragically on March 18 when a car rear-ended his pickup, sending it crashing into a power pole.
"Our hearts go out to his wife Becky, their children Luke, Kyle, Kaitlin and the entire Henry family after this terrible event," said Emporia State Director of Athletics Kent Weiser. "Steve was a fine man and exemplified the best of collegiate athletics."
Henry was a four-year letterman in track and football for the Hornets from 1975-78. His wife Becky worked in the Emporia State Athletic Department from 1995-2017.
"Steve and Becky have been a big part of our athletics program," said Weiser. "Everyone involved with ESU and the Athletics Department feels a great sense of loss, and asks everyone to keep Becky, Luke, Kyle and Kaitlin in your thoughts and prayers."
In track, Henry was a sprinter and long jumper who ended his career as co-captain of the team, but it was in football that Henry made his mark in athletics. He started all four years as a defensive back. In 1976 he was named second-team all-CSIC, and he returned a kickoff 96 yards against Missouri Western. He repeated as second-team all-CSIC performer in 1977 and earned first-team all-District 10 honors. In 1978, Henry was named first-team all-CSIC and District 10, Emporia State University "Player of The Year," and was named an honorable mention All-American by The Sporting News.
"We extend our love, strength and support to the Henry family during this most difficult time," said Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins. "I know Steve was a great player at Emporia State. However I will remember him more for the type of person he was off the field. He was a generous and kind human being who will be missed by many people and his impact reached more than Emporia State football."
Henry was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1979 and played three years in the National Football League. He played in eight games with the Cardinals in 1979, five with the New York Giants in 1980 and two games with the Baltimore Colts in 1981. He had one interception in his NFL career, against Joe Montana in 1980.
Henry was inducted into the ESU Athletics Hall of Honor in 1989. He recently retired from Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant and was a color analyst on the radio for several Emporia State football games during the 2019 season. His wife Becky worked in the Emporia State Athletics compliance office until her retirement in 2017.
