Virginia Lynne (Nelson) Purvis, 64, of Holton, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at her home with her daughter by her side.
She was born August 11, 1957 in Macon, Georgia, the daughter of Ron and Betty (Boutwell) Nelson. She attended Holton schools.
Lynne worked at the Dolly Madison Company in Emporia, and most recently was a custodian for Jackson Heights School. She loved her job at Jackson Heights, and especially enjoyed all the children.
She was married and divorced several times. First to Dean Nott, then Rod Kirk, and later to Terry Purvis. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and companion, Bruce E. Bryant.
Survivors include a daughter, Mandy Nott; her step-father, Harold Zibell; one brother, Mark Nelson (Linda); three sisters, Lorrie Shupe Whitten (Lynn), Karen Carl (Joe) and Donna Schumann (Dan); four grandchildren, Shaniece (Arturo), Kecia (Jed), Blaine and Auston, and one great granddaughter, Anastasya LeeAnn.
To Celebrate Lynne’s life there will be a come and go gathering from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26th at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Holton. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Salem, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to the Virginia Lynne Purvis Memorial Fund, and may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 1034, Holton, KS 66436.
