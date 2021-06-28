The Emporia Gazette
Leap of Faith Martial Arts held an art show and silent auction to benefit SOS Inc. at the Didde Catholic Campus Center Saturday afternoon.
Brad and Loi Douglas, owners of Leap of Faith, asked their students to create and donate one or two pieces of artwork for the auction, as they typically make an effort to include their students in the many events they hold to support community organizations.
“I’m excited about meeting new people and helping SOS and all of the work they do,” said Annika Douglas, Brad and Loi Douglas’s daughter. “They are non-profit and they help families in need and it’s just really amazing what they do. I am really excited to be able to help them and to be a part of that, and to see how the students react and it’s really, really amazing to see all the students jumping in to want to help with it. It’s really cool.”
All of the proceeds of the event went directly to SOS to support its mission in the community.
