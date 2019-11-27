More than 700 people came out for the David Traylor Zoo’s 14th Annual Happy Holidaze lighting event Tuesday evening.
The event is a way for the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and the City of Emporia to give back to the community for its continued support of the zoo, according to Zoo Director Lisa Keith. It’s also a way to celebrate the upcoming holidays.
“This is the fun part about getting ready for the holidays,” Keith said. “We love having this big group of the community come out to help us celebrate this time of the year.”
This year’s display is different from anything the zoo has ever done before, with the display moved closer to exhibits and enclosures and more visible from Highway 99. The horticulture staff worked for several weeks leading up to the event to string lights, hang decorations and make sure everything was in working order.
Keith said she was grateful for the hard work of her crew, who put up a “beautiful” display.
“It’s beautiful, and I think once everyone kind of disperses and you really get to take it in, I think it will be even more wonderful,” Keith said. “Hats off to the horticulture crew for the hard work and the dedication that they give to this every single year.”
As with previous events, Happy Holidaze was filled with a number of fun and educational activities, including ornament making, learning stations and games. Throughout the evening, guests were treated to carols performed by the Emporia High School Chorale under the direction of Vocal Music Teacher Sarah Bays.
When it was finally dark enough for the lights to go on, the honor went to Nancy and Eddie Gilpin and granddaughters Maddie and Bridget Strohm. The Gilpins won the opportunity to turn on the lights during the annual zoo auction.
“We try to be big supporters of the zoo,” Nancy Gilpin said. “I do like its education program and we do like to come down here. It makes for a fun afternoon. It’s nice to have.”
Nancy Gilpin said while her granddaughters live in Kansas City, they spend a lot of time visiting the zoo when they are in Emporia.
“Our daughter Anita grew up here along with her sister Megan and we came to the zoo all of the time when they were young,” Nancy said. “We rode our bicycles down here and spent the afternoon down here, so we love bringing our granddaughters down here, also.”
The Gilpins weren’t the only ones out enjoying the evening.
Brenda Cabrera said she and her daughters, Nayeli and Eleena, arrived a little late for the activities, but were enjoying the lights.
“I think the lights are really pretty,” Brenda Cabrera said. “We’ve really been enjoying this tonight.”
The lights automatically shut off at midnight and will remain on display through Jan. 1.
