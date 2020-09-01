Nathaniel Stevens, Jr., of Emporia, died August 29, 2020 at Holiday Resort. He was 85.
Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 81F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 9:33 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.