The city of Emporia will begin a biosolids clean out at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to a release sent late Friday.
"Nutri-Ject will mobilize on Monday and Tuesday" to clean out the biosolids holding area at the plant, the release said. Weather permitting, the process will take five - seven days.
Questions about the clean out can be directed to the city of Emporia Public Works Department at 620-340-6339.
