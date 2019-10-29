Not all annuities are created equal.
You would not want to own a variable annuity, as it’s primarily an expensive way to own mutual funds; they usually come with annual fees of 2-5 percent, and your principal can be lost.
Traditional fixed annuities are very safe, currently offer low returns of 1-3 percent, and can provide lifetime income.
Fixed Indexed Annuities are what I recommend. They are safe, your principal cannot be lost to the stock market, and your market gains are locked in annually and can never be given back. You can also receive guaranteed 6-7 percent gains annually in your income account, independent of stock market gains; whichever does better is your income account value.
The guarantees come from the claims-paying ability of the insurance company. These companies are highly regulated, and all Fixed Indexed Annuity Companies have kept their promises with zero failures.
The income account can only be taken as income and that’s OK, because in retirement, income is the only outcome that matters.
Your withdrawal rate will be 2-3 times what a market portfolio can sustain at 4-6 percent annually, depending on what age you start, and whether you take the income as a single payout or joint.
The liquidity ranges from 10 percent annually to 50 percent in a single day. Your money is not tied up in the stock market, when you are waiting to get back to your high point. With the FIA you can’t have any market loses, so you never have to spend time working to get back to what you once had. You are always at your high point.
No one takes a 10 percent withdrawal every year, because in 10 years you would totally deplete your life savings. Most FIAs provide this much liquidity at a minimum.
Safely linking to an index, such as the S&P 500, inside an FIA will not get you all of the up. We don’t live in a perfect world, and diversified portfolios don’t get all of the up either. The huge advantage of the FIA is that it never gets any of the down. We call it “sleep insurance.”
Your broker may not be supportive of you to continue to pay their fees for as long as you live.
Do they manage private pensions? If not, they may not have the experience in creating income streams for life.
We don’t recommend a portfolio made up only of annuities, and hopefully they don’t have you only in stocks, mutual funds and bonds, because none of these offer guaranteed lifetime income.
Nothing else competes with the longevity credits that are only issued by insurance companies. These credits increase your monthly income far beyond what is sustainable in a market portfolio devoid of an FIA.
The FIA offers safety and opportunity on the same dollar, at the same time. You cannot get this anywhere else. Add lifetime income to this, so that even when your principal is exhausted, your income will continue.
Now, you have a number of very compelling reasons to own an FIA in your portfolio.
There is one final compelling reason to get an FIA now. People are living longer, so the Life Insurance Industry Association recently published new mortality tables. This means current high-income growth and withdrawal rates will be lowered substantially.
Consequently, if you do not place an annuity in your portfolio before the new lower rates take affect, you will have lost a unique opportunity.
My advice? Don’t delay!
An FIA in your portfolio will allow you to never worry about outliving your life savings again.
Perhaps this Wall Street Journal headline says it best, “The Secret to a Happier Retirement: Friends, Neighbors and Fixed Annuity.”
Retire happy and secure with sustainable monthly income; retire with an FIA in your portfolio.
