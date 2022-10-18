Emporia High School Theatre will present its fall play next month.
Laura Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” tells the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and her fellow female researchers in the Harvard University observatory who set the standard still used today for measuring distances in space while discovering thousands of stars. According to EHS Theatre director Kacie Hastings, the play is set 20 years before women’s suffrage and tells the story of researchers who “pursued their passion for astronomy in a society that limits women’s roles while credit for their discoveries are dismissed or claimed by male astronomers.”
Hastings said the cast is led by five seniors as part of the Advanced Theatre class. It promises a “powerful performance.” A cast led by 5 seniors, this performance is powerful.
Leading actors are Laura Baldwin, Kimberlie Skirvin, Lillee Frank, Chloe Eubanks and Kyle Obermeyer. The ensemble includes Jilbert Zamora, Clara Williams, Mikinzi Simmons, Cayden Moore, Audrey Sheeley and Aubree Ehr.
The play is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 4 - 5 at the EHS auditorium. Tickets are $5.
