The Emporia Gazette
A truck driver from Mexico was injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash at the Emporia turnpike gate.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Angel Chirino-Becerril, 51, of Tultepec was driving south and merging into the KTAG lane around 2:50 p.m.. But then he decided he didn’t want that lane, so he merged left again.
Chirino-Becerril’s truck wound up hitting the “crash attenuator” — the cushions separating traffic lanes at an exit.
Chirino-Becerril declined to be taken to a hospital for minor injuries, troopers say. No one else was in the truck.
