Ileen Lynelle Meyer, 77, of Emporia, Kansas died Monday, August 15, 2022 at her home.
Ileen was born November 17, 1944 in Burdick, Kansas the daughter of Carl and Lilly (Peterson) Strand. She had received her master’s degree from Emporia State University and had worked as a nurse for Newman Regional Health, USD 253, Kansas Department of Health of Environment, and Angels Home Health. She retired in 2022. Ileen was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church, Retired Teachers Association, Retired Nurses Association, Widowed Persons Service, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and the Lyon County 4-H.
On January 29, 1965 Ileen married Darrell Dean Meyer in Emporia, Kansas. He died November 7, 2011 in Emporia. She is survived by her sons, Craig E. Meyer and wife Linda of Half Moon Bay, California, Bret Meyer and wife Sherri of Emporia; daughter, Kim Parks and husband Brady of Emporia; grandchildren, James Meyer, Talia Meyer, Dalton Meyer, Blair Meyer, Hank Parks, Lilly Parks, Jessica Parks, Christopher Little, Brandon Little, Bryan Little; great-grandchildren, Rylynn Little, Aria Little, Jackson Little, Blake Little, Benjamin Little, and Hayden Eccles. Along with her grandchildren she was known as Grandma to many, particularly the entire Front Runner Outdoors crew. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Ron Strand and Lyle Dean Strand and sister, Marilyn Lemley.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia. Pastor Eddy Hosch of the church will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, August 22, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
