The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia High School Theatre Department will present its spring musical, “Children of Eden,” at 7 p.m. April 23 - 24.
Stephen Schwartz’s “Children of Eden” is based on the story of Genesis. According to a written release, the musical is the “age-old conflict of parents and children.” Schwartz’s other musical accolades include “Wicked” and “Godspell.”
The musical displays the talent of more than 50 EHS students and is a collaboration between teachers Kacie Hastings, Sarah Bays and Riley Day.
Tickets are limited and available for purchase from EHS students. The show will also be streamed online.
