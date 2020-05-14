City of Emporia officials and leadership from the Emporia Recreation Commission discussed possible timeframes for the opening of the Jones Aquatic Center during a meeting of the Emporia City Commission Wednesday morning.
As with similar discussions regarding many of the town’s businesses and other institutions, much of the discussion hinged on hypotheticals, with several parties pointing to the uncertainty behind Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan for reopening the state.
ERC Director Tom McEvoy said he and his staff had been gathering information on possible re-openings for playgrounds and outdoor pools over the last three weeks and found a consistent guideline stating a minimum of 36-square feet social distancing per participant.
“Playgrounds and the splash pads could open as soon as Phase II [of the governor’s plan] as well as outdoor pools,” he said. “Everything basically opens up, but requiring no more than 30 people in a large group and the 6-feet of distancing.”
Phase II of the state plan is tentatively set to kick in Monday and McEvoy said the rec center is looking to open its doors as soon as Tuesday.
While McEvoy said he remained hopeful the governor’s office would come out with additional guidelines as early as this week, others did not seem quite as optimistic.
“I’ve been attending the morning briefings from the [Lyon County] Health Department, and I’m not even sure that we’ll even be in Phase II next week,” said Mayor Danny Giefer. “I’m just not sure that we can move ahead on when we’re going to open the pool until we know more information.”
“I really think most cities in Kansas are in the same boat ...” City Manager Mark McAnarney said. “Most are waiting for more information and don’t expect anything until June 15 when the phase out plan begins. It could really be all over the place, but I think everybody is basically at the same point we’re at with waiting for more guidance.”
McAnarney continued on to say that regular maintenance of the pool had been going on as scheduled and that it should be able to be filled at any time; it would just be a matter of proper staffing and adapting to further recommendations.
“Right now, the American Red Cross is not recommending face-to-face training with staff, so that’s probably the biggest issue as it stands,” ERC Assistant Director of Operations Amanda Gutierrez said. “We do have a staff of about 20 lifeguards ready to work. We’re just having trouble getting them all trained.”
“Lifeguards would obviously be considered essential staff for reopening a pool, and the Red Cross won’t be telling entities ‘yes’ or ‘no’ as far as training, that’s just their current recommendation,” Aquatics Supervisor Jennifer Wegener said. “As far as staff, I believe I have enough where we could open the bare-minimum of the pool and get it ready to go in a week or two. My concern would be if we don’t have a decision within the next couple weeks, I’m going to start losing those staff that I do have because they’re going to need to find something else in the interim.”
Moving forward, commissioners said there would be other issues to settle besides scheduling, one of the most pressing being the financial viability of opening the aquatics center, especially at a reduced occupancy. City officials currently estimate a savings of $92,000 were the pool to remain closed this season.
“The conversation is that the pool costs money to run, and we don’t have a management agreement in place currently,” Vice-Mayor Rob Gilligan said. “This summer most likely could be a money loser, especially if we’re going to have to limit our audience in there. What’s the conversation on how we’re going to fund this? … Ironically, most of the cities that have already decided to close their pools this season haven’t done it for health reasons; they’ve done it for budgetary reasons ... To me, that’s the bigger conversation. The commission and the rec commission need to decide if we’re willing to make this investment.”
While normally held in March, commissioners said such conversations would likely need to wait until more was learned on upcoming reopening phases. Currently, more on the decision is expected during a meeting of the ERC Board on Monday.
