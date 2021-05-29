The memorial service for Max E. “Gene” Reneau, 70, Emporia, will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia, on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Ron Harris. Cremation has occurred. Gene passed away on March 15, 2020.
Memorials have been established with Hand In Hand Hospice or the Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter. Contributions may be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.