A rapidly growing grass fire was quickly extinguished by Emporia Fire Department personnel, Wednesday afternoon.
At 11:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, the fire department was dispatched to the area of Penny Lane and Weaver Street for reports of a grass fire. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, the fire was spreading rapidly and encroaching on property and equipment of nearby manufacturers.
"Building supplies were damaged with an estimated cost of $5,000," Fuller said in a written release, noting the property was owned by REG Emporia, LLS. The fire was contained at approximately 10 acres."
Fuller said the cause of the fire was likely due to an improperly disposed of smoking device off of the roadway. he cause of the fire is most likely from an improperly discarded smoking device off of the roadway.
Fuller said it was important to dispose of smoking devices in approved containers, and not to carelessly discard them out of automobiles.
