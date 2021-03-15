Two juveniles were charged with criminal destruction of property in connection to a recent string of spray-paint graffiti in Emporia early Friday morning.
The juveniles were reported as suspicious persons around 3:30 a.m. and after making contact and conducting more investigation, Emporia Police Department officers issued both of them Notices to Appear in Lyon County District Court.
The new graffiti was spray-painted on top of the “ZIP” tagging that took place a few weeks ago and suspects are still at-large in that incident.
The juveniles’ cases are still under investigation as police continue to discover more graffiti. Those with any information should contact the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4225 or make an anonymous tip by calling 620-342-2273.
