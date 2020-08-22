The Chase County Commission received an update on SPARK funding, Monday morning.
Emergency Manager Scott Wiltse and Chase County SPARK Committee Member Jenn Laird also presented commissioners with information on how local SPARK funding would be allocated. Approximately 84% of the county’s funds will be allocated to health-related expenses aiding local EMS, health department, nursing home, sheriff’s office, jail, fire department, senior center, cities and school district.
According to a written release from the SPARK Committee, funding will be used to “ensure the best possible sanitation, personal protective equipment, testing capacity and other resources are available” in the county during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee also “recognized the need for economic development assistance” during the pandemic. The committee approved the use of $80,000 — 15% of the allocated funds — for a grant program to assist in four areas in direct relation to the impacts of COVID-19. The areas include both for-profit and non-profit assistance, PPE and sanitizing procurement for businesses and non-profits, daycare provider assistance and food pantry/food supply chain enhancements.
There is also a portion of funds available to help with connectivity in the areas of telemedicine health sites and computer devices for the senior center and nursing home.
“Chase County is also partnering with IdeaTek to submit a SPARK Phase 2 Connectivity Grant application in the coming weeks,” the committee said. “If approved by the State Department of Commerce Broadband Committee the funds could significantly impact the possibility and timeliness of fiber broadband build-out in the county.”
Wiltse and Laird told commissioners that all county plans would be approved — or requests for required changes would be made — no later than Sept. 15. The county then would have until Dec. 30 to ensure all allocated funds were spent and in compliance with the federal CARES Act.
Resolution
Commissioners also signed a resolution to exempt the county from Kansas Governor Executive Order No. 20-59 which requires the use of masks in all K-12 school facilities.
Commissioners believe the USD 284 Chase County Board of Education was better positioned to make a decision on requiring masks for students. The school board narrowly passed a masking requirement last week, voting 4-3 on a measure that requires masks to be worn inside school buildings unless “students/staff can be in a single cohort group or can be socially distanced.”
Board members Mike Spinden, Mike Boyts and Catherine Jones voted against the measure.
Road concerns
Ongoing concerns over heavy truck traffic on Middle Creek Road have opened discussions on the need to protect county resources. County Attorney Bill Halvorsen and Sheriff Rich Dorneker discussed with commissioners a blanket-policy that could be adopted for those situations.
Discussions on the matter are expected to continue Sept. 14.
