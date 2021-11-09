Debra J. Boyce, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in Walnut Creek. Debra was born January 22, 1954, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Ray O. and Patricia E. (Faust) Linn.
On December 8, 1973, she was married to Eugene Boyce in Emporia, Kansas.
Debra earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in psychology from Sonoma State University, working as an accountant for 40 years.
She actively supported Solano County Habitat for Humanity and was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts. In her spare time, she enjoyed running obstacle races, practicing yoga, working in her garden and baking for her grandchildren.
Debra is survived by her husband, Eugene Boyce of Suisun City; their son, Devin Boyce of Denver, Colorado; three grandchildren; mother, Patricia Linn of Emporia, Kansas; and two sisters, Jo Ellen Dyer of Leawood, Kansas and Diana Yeatman of Norman, Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 1850 W. Texas St., Fairfield. A private interment will follow in Fairmont Memorial Park, 1901 Union Ave., Fairfield.
The family requests any memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements under the care of Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 707-425-4697.
