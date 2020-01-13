BETTY JEAN TATMAN

Betty Jean (Lane) Tatman gained her angel wings on Friday, January 10, 2020 with her family by her side at Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Betty was born on November 29, 1951 to Charles Leroy Lane and Mary Lea (Sparks) Lane at Newman Regional Health. Betty was a caregiver most of her life. She was a Cook, CNA, CMA, Home health aide. Betty also earned her GPN in nursing.
Betty married Mickel W. Tatman and to this marriage four children were born, twins James and Joseph, Chrysanne and Charles Tatman. They later divorced.
She is survived by her loving sister, Debbie Hall and husband Jim; her very Special aunt, Maggie Hinrichs and uncle Bob Sparks; her children, James Tatman and wife Sandra, daughter, Chrysanne Peralta and husband Gonzalo, son, Chuck Tatman; 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; several nephews and nieces and a whole lot of cousins. Betty knew no stranger. All her friends and caregivers were also her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Lane; son, Joseph; and grandson, Adrian.
Betty’s memorial service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Victory Fellowship Church in Emporia, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to her grandchildren’s education fund and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
