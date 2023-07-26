The historic Emporia Granada Theatre is proud to announce the launch of its Fall 2023 concert series.
“There’s something for everybody in our fall 2023 lineup! We are bringing country, blues, classic rock, and a fabulous holiday show for our community to enjoy,” said Stacey Schneider, the Emporia Granada Theatre Executive Director.
- Saturday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. – Levee Town, American roots and blues rock
- Friday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. – Ozark Mountain Daredevils, classic country-rock and electric bluegrass
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. – ZZ-KC - a tribute to ZZ Top
- Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. – The Lazy Wayne Band with opener Cody Joe Hodges, a red dirt country Veteran’s Day Concert
- Saturday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. – Jamie O’Neal Spirit & Joy Christmas Tour 2023
Doors open for all concerts at 6:00 p.m.; shows start at 7 p.m. Tickets for all shows are available now. Purchase online at www.emporiagranada.com, by phone at 620-342-3342, or visit the Emporia Granada Theatre Box Office at 805 Commercial St. during business hours Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
