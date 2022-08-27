Sarah Ruth Denny-Haig, 91, of Emporia, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Ruth was born March 31, 1931 in Burns, Kansas the daughter of Joe and Wilna (Williams) Ayers. She worked 32 years for KPL/Westar and was an office manager when she retired 25 years ago. Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and was head of the heart fund for many years, she also helped start the Grief Support Group at the First United Methodist Church and ran it for several years.
Ruth married Raymond Wayne Brown and they later divorced. She then married Tom G. Denny on June 1, 1957. He died May 14, 1986. Ruth then married Douglas William Haig on May 17, 1997 and he died August 23, 2021. She is survived by her son, Vincent K. Brown and wife Nancy of Emporia; step-sons, Dennis Haig, Richard Haig, Mark Haig, Robert Haig, Bill Haig, and Greg Haig; step-daughters, Carol Prosser, Diane Gage, Theresa Morlan, Chari Haig-Dulohery, and Angie Cusick; sisters, Virginia Buck, and Hazel Stratton and grandchildren, Chelsea Brown and Denny Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; a brother, Duane Ayers and a sister, Roberta Jacobs.
Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Heart Fund or the First United Methodist Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
