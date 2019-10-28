ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — After another near lifeless half of football by his offense, Emporia State Head Football Coach Garin Higgins felt that change was necessary.
So when the teams emerged from the locker rooms, ESU facing a 21-0 deficit, there was a new face under center.
Sophomore Braden Gleason took over at quarterback in the second half, replacing incumbent Dalton Cowan.
The move sparked the offense, but unfortunately didn’t ignite a fire as the Hornets were shut out, 28-0, at Missouri Western on Saturday afternoon.
“He sparked us — I definitely wish he would’ve sparked us a little bit more (in regards to) scoring points, but that’s not on him,” Higgins said of the sophomore southpaw Gleason. “I thought that he did some things very well in his first action. I also ... wanted to see what he could do. He’s not been involved in a situation where ... he’s had to play in some critical moments. There’s a lot of unknown there, so what better time than when you’re sitting where we’re sitting. (With a record of) 2-5 and not scoring points, hey, that’s part of the game, that’s part of life.
“It wasn’t anything against Dalton, there’s not a quarterback competition, I just felt like we needed to make a change and see what could happen in the second half.”
Gleason and Cowan each completed 10 passes on the afternoon, though Gleason’s yardage was almost double that of Cowan. And the second-half substitution also ended up being the second-leading rusher for ESU.
In seven offensive possessions under Cowan, the Hornets only once so much as got into Griffon territory. That ended closer to midfield after a 41-yard touchdown pass to Wil Amos was negated with a penalty.
“(Higgins) told me to be ready,” Gleason said. “You’ve got to treat every game like you’re the starter when you’re number two. (My focus was to) just try not to do too much, do my part, try to just get some momentum back and go score and make it a ballgame.”
The deficit was three possessions, 21-0, at the break after the Griffons had three offensive drives, each of more than 50 yards, to add to their total.
The fourth MWSU touchdown of the day came midway through the fourth after a botched punt return set up an extremely short field.
As far as the offensive woes went for ESU, twice in the second half the Hornets failed to convert on fourth down while in Griffon territory. The Hornets’ final drive ended abruptly as Gleason fired a low pass that was read and intercepted by MWSU’s Drew Sachen.
“It’s not very good, that’s all there is to it,” Higgins said of the Hornets’ execution in the red zone. “I can’t even sugarcoat it, we should be better than that, especially when we’ve got the ball inside the 10.”
For the fourth consecutive week, the Emporia State defense did its part against one of the MIAA’s best offenses, holding MWSU well below its season average in scoring.
That, in itself, wasn’t enough to change the Hornets’ fate as their losing streak extended to four games.
“Sometimes when you’re at where we’re at right now offensively, when you are struggling, the toughest thing to be is patient,” Higgins said.
“That’s the hard thing about it. We’re all trying to push the envelope a little bit and try to get points on the board. Sometimes you can actually overthink things, sometimes you’ve got to take a step back — I’m talking about myself — I’ve been doing this a long time, I’ve been through this before. I’m old enough to have been through it and tough enough to get through it. Just looking at the whole picture, everybody collectively, there isn’t anybody that works harder than the guys on my staff. We put a lot of time and effort into this, I’m very proud of those guys. We’ve just got to take a step back and collectively see what we can do right now to get us an opportunity to win next week against Washburn.
“Everybody’s hurting, everybody’s frustrated and I definitely understand that, but just like I told (the team), nobody’s feelings (are) any more important than anybody else’s.”
