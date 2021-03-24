Emporia Public Schools is pleased to announce that after completing the administrator interview process, Joy McGhee has been selected as the new principal of Maynard Early Childhood Center for the 2021-2022 school year.
McGhee comes to USD 253 from Winfield Scott Elementary in Fort Scott, where she serves as principal — a position she has held for four years.
Additionally, McGhee has many years of experience in the classroom as a kindergarten teacher and also as a transitional kindergarten teacher.
“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Maynard Early Childhood Center,” said McGhee, “I am excited to share my passion for early childhood with the amazing staff there. I look forward to working with the staff and community as we prepare to open the Jones Early Childhood Development Center.”
“This is an exciting time for early childhood education in Emporia Public Schools as the district continues construction on the Jones Early Childhood Development Center which is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2021," said Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder. "Ms. McGhee will be instrumental in the transition to this flagship facility for our communities’ youngest learners and is fully prepared to take on this monumental challenge. I am pleased to have Ms. McGhee as a member of our administrative team and look forward to working alongside her and the leadership she will provide to the staff and students at Maynard Early Childhood Center.”
McGhee holds a Master of Science in Educational Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Pittsburg State University. She also holds her K-9 elementary certification as well as a building leadership license.
McGhee is the mom of four children with two daughters of the home who are excited to be joining her in Emporia. In her free time, she enjoys yoga, listening to music, reading, and traveling. McGhee will fill the vacancy beginning in July of 2021 created by the retirement of current principal Keva Scheib.
