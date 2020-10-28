Emporia’s 85th Annual Seasonal Celebration is going virtual this year.
USD 253 made the announcement in an email to parents Monday afternoon, saying the move was made in the same spirit as many others this fall semester.
"As we continue through the 2020-2021 school year one message that has been consistent throughout the year is change and flexibility," the email reads. "The 85th Annual Seasonal Celebration will promote that same theme. Although the district will not be presenting the traditional Seasonal Celebration at the W.L. White Auditorium as in the past, our music directors and student musicians are working to prepare an equally entertaining celebration virtually."
Many of the district’s concerns with hosting an in-person event stemmed from issues of crowd-size, not just in terms of spectators, but with participating students, as well.
“Since there are over 500 kids that perform in the Seasonal Celebration, it was apparent that adjustments would need to be made for this year,” said Emporia High School Band Director Bob Haselhuhn. “In addition to the 500 students involved, there are usually 1,500 to 2,000 spectators for the two evenings. With the concern for COVID-19, and the wellness and safety of the performers and spectators alike, the decision was made to try and offer something, but in a different format.”
Although much of the program will sound familiar this time around— featuring a traditional lineup of classic, holiday songs — smaller groups of musicians will be recorded and “tracked together” in order to give the feeling of a full orchestra. Much of the associated production costs for the event were covered by a donation from the Emporia Community Foundation.
“Of the $3,000 that was allocated for the Seasonal Celebration, $2,700, or 90%, will be allocated for video editing,” said USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren. “The remaining 10% will be spent on producing and distributing a poster to mark the occasion.”
At this time, plans for streaming the event are still pending, but the district hopes to reach any wishing to listen.
“We are looking into several different options for families and the community to view the Celebration,” Haselhuhn said. “Besides the obvious choices of the district website, we are looking into different mediums so that we can show it to the highest number of people possible. When we have a better idea, we will share it with the community.”
Further questions about the performance can be directed to USD 253's Community Relations department at community.relations@usd253.net. The Gazette will provide updates on detailed plans for Seasonal Celebration as they are released.
