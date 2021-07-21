Clarence Michael Baysinger, 70, Emporia, KS, died July, 17, 2021 at K.U. Medical Center of a stroke and underlying health issues.
He was born May 6, 1951 in Emporia to Clarence Lee Baysinger and Rosella “Marie” Wildoner Mays Baysinger.
He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1969, Emporia. He attended Emporia State College.
He is survived by two daughters, Joyce M. Baysinger, Grapevine, Texas and Lea M. Baysinger, Overland Park, KS. His father and mother preceded him in death. His twin sister, Cheryl L. Gorman, died February 11, 2020 and a sister, Carol L. Ryan, died February 14, 2020. He is survived by two sisters, Joan M. Patterson, Arvada, Colorado and Juanita E. Facklam, Lyndon, Kansas and many nieces and nephews.
Mike, to his family and friends, served 9 years in the Marine Corp. and was a VietNam Veteran. He was associated with the Flint Hills Gun shop for a time. He worked numerous jobs in law enforcement. He drove over the road semi’s for over 15 years before his retirement from Dolly Madison as a driver.
He will be cremated by Angels Above Mortuary. His ashes will be scattered in the mountains of Colorado, per his request. A military stone will be placed in Janesville Cemetery, Hamilton, Kansas in the Wildoner family plot. No services are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.