Emporia State women’s basketball coach Toby Wynn has announced the addition of Sidney Tinner to the 2019-20 Lady Hornet roster on Thursday. She joins fellow transfers Mollie Mounsey and Fredricka Sheats along with high school signees Laura Garcia-Lafitte, Grace Gordon, Jalyn Harris and Kirsten Young as newcomers at Emporia State.
Sidney Tinner — 6-0 Wing
Amarillo, Texas Seward CC/Amarillo HS
Tinner started 32 of 42 games at Seward CC before a season ending injury early last season. She shot .375 from the three-point line with 27 makes in 35 games as a freshman. She also averaged 1.3 steals per game as the Saints went 31-4 in 2017-18. She averaged 7.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in seven games before getting injured last year. She had a season high 15 points against South Plains College, recording career highs of 16 points against Cowley CC and 10 rebounds against Colby as a freshman.
She was the District MVP for Amarillo HS as a senior and earned All-State honors. She led the Lady Sandies to the 2017 Bi-Regional and District Championship.
“Sidney is someone we were fortunate to able to get in on late in the recruiting process this summer,” Wynn said. “She had several Division 1 opportunities, but ultimately decided that Emporia State was the best spot for her. Sid is a great athlete, can play multiple positions and will have three years left to play here as well after getting a medical redshirt this past season.”
The Lady Hornets finished the season 22-9 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 20th time in the last 23 seasons. They graduated six players off last year’s team, but are set to return four players that started at least one game last year including MIAA Defensive Player of the Year Jessica Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.