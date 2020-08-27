Two women marched up the hill leading to the Spring Hill Farm and Stock Ranch carrying a banner bearing the words "Forward, out of error, Leave behind the night, Forward through the darkness, Forward into light."
Although the words had been penned by noted suffragette Inez Milholland in 1911, these two women marched Wednesday evening at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve as part of "Forward Into Light" — a nationwide celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
At sunset, the historic Spring Hill Ranch house and barn with the gold, purple and white — the colors of the suffrage movement.
Passed Aug. 25, 1920, the 19th Amendment gave women the constitutional right to vote.
Tallgrass Prairie Chief of Interpretation Heather Brown said the amendment was the culmination more than 70 years of organized pickets, marches, protests and lobbying campaigns beginning in 1848 with the Seneca Falls Convention in Seneca Falls, New York. With women like Lucretia Mott and Susan B. Anthony helping to lead the charge, they made progress by convincing states to pass legislation allowing women to vote. Thirty years later, suffragists managed to get an amendment in front of Congress in the hope of allowing women the right to vote. The vote stalled and eventually failed in 1887.
The movement continued. In 1919, an amendment was again put in front of Congress to allow women to vote. This time, the amendment passed both the House and the Senate. After Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment, Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed a proclamation on August 20, 1920, officially adding the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution.
"One hundred years is just a lifetime and it's something that we really take for granted," Brown said. "And, that's something that I did myself until I really started reading about it and learning everything about what women had to go through. It really makes you stop and think, and we should honor those who really did give up a lot."
One of those women was Milholland, who in 1916, passed out during a rally and died of exhaustion.
"There are a lot of instances where people gave a lot for something so important — the right to cast a vote," Brown said, adding that the right to vote was important to her on a personal level. "The right to vote means I have an equal seat at the table. It means I have an opinion and I'm allowed to have an opinion. I don't have to rely on having to sway my husband to vote a certain way — because that did happen."
Lauren Spier, a seasonal park ranger from Texas, did a lot of research for the project and was surprised at how involved Kansas women were in the suffrage movement. The color yellow seen in suffrage flags was inspired by sunflowers — Kansas' state flower, she said.
"What really surprised me was how forward Kansas was about the whole thing," she said. "They had women voting in state elections really early on. Kansas had the first female mayor in the entire country. Being able to look more deeply at some of the reasons why some of these women were trying to get the right to vote, beyond the fact that they were trying to get representation was interesting. Some of them were living alone, some of them didn't have husbands, they only had their children. They wanted to be able to make decisions in their governments that would affect their lives directly, instead of relying on the men who weren't in their lives to do it for them."
Spier, who voted for the first time in 2016, said the right to vote was an "honor" she intended to exercise.
"When I lived in Texas, the last big election we had was our Senate election with Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz and I was studying abroad at that time," she said. "I paid [$1.65] to make sure my ballot got back in time. I take pride in the fact that I am allowed to sit down and voice my opinion on who gets to lead. I am immensely happy and grateful that I get to sit down and say, 'I don't like the way this is working.'"
Both Spier and Brown said it was important to note that, even though the 19th Amendment was passed in 1920, women of color would not be granted voting rights at that time.
"While the 19th Amendment said you couldn't discriminate on the basis of sex, it still didn't allow women of color to vote," Spier said. "Black women didn't get the right to vote until 1965, so while the 19th Amendment was important, it was far from perfect."
Brown said "Forward Into Light" was a wonderful experience for everyone at Tallgrass to take part in.
"We were so excited when we saw this, because this was one thing we could do after so many things having to be canceled," she said. "Everybody on the team brought something to the table and this has been a wonderful program for everyone on the staff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.