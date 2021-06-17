Norma Jean Carey

Norma Jean Carey (Barton), 84, of

Emporia, Kansas, passed away at Midland

Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas on June

11, 2021.

Norma was born in Emporia on August

27, 1936, the daughter of Loy Monroe

Barton and Mildred (Walker) Barton.

She worked for the telephone company

in 1957, and also worked as a Certified

Nurse Aide, a waitress and cook, various

factory positions, and as a desk clerk as well as owning a

semi truck. At the age of 53, she received her GED.

Her love of embroidery earned her ribbons at the Lyon

County Fair for pillowcases and table cloths she skillfully

decorated. She crocheted blankets for the grandkids, greatgrandkids,

and great-great-grandkids. She also enjoyed

reading books and going camping with the family at Hartell

Lake in Missouri.

Norma would get so excited when she kne w her

grandkids and other family member s were coming to see

her, and especially enjo yed hearing from her sister, Vi

Hobbs.

Surviving family members include: children, LaWana

(Rex) Metcalfe of Emporia, and K enneth Loy (Julie)

Carey of Plattsburg, MO; four grandkids, Rebecca

Gunlock, Jessica Nimmo, Kenneth Robert (Tonya) Carey,

and Samuel (Samantha) Carey; nine great-grandkids,

including twins Monica and Erica B aker, Tegan Heins,

Zachary Benedict, Kimberlyn Gunlock, Kaydence Gunlock,

Kennedy Gunlock, Kenneth Owen Carey, Hayden Carey;

four great-great-grandkids, Easton Blake, Charli Blake,

Mabel Haynes, and Wrenley Beeman; a sister, Viola Hobbs;

and many nieces and nephe ws.

Norma was preceded in death by her brother, Robert

Barton, and husband, Sam Carey.

Cremation is planned, with a private memorial service to

be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made

to Midland Hospice House of Topeka, and sent in care of the

funeral home at PO Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801. Online

condolences may be left at robertsblue.com.

