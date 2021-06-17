Norma Jean Carey (Barton), 84, of
Emporia, Kansas, passed away at Midland
Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas on June
11, 2021.
Norma was born in Emporia on August
27, 1936, the daughter of Loy Monroe
Barton and Mildred (Walker) Barton.
She worked for the telephone company
in 1957, and also worked as a Certified
Nurse Aide, a waitress and cook, various
factory positions, and as a desk clerk as well as owning a
semi truck. At the age of 53, she received her GED.
Her love of embroidery earned her ribbons at the Lyon
County Fair for pillowcases and table cloths she skillfully
decorated. She crocheted blankets for the grandkids, greatgrandkids,
and great-great-grandkids. She also enjoyed
reading books and going camping with the family at Hartell
Lake in Missouri.
Norma would get so excited when she kne w her
grandkids and other family member s were coming to see
her, and especially enjo yed hearing from her sister, Vi
Hobbs.
Surviving family members include: children, LaWana
(Rex) Metcalfe of Emporia, and K enneth Loy (Julie)
Carey of Plattsburg, MO; four grandkids, Rebecca
Gunlock, Jessica Nimmo, Kenneth Robert (Tonya) Carey,
and Samuel (Samantha) Carey; nine great-grandkids,
including twins Monica and Erica B aker, Tegan Heins,
Zachary Benedict, Kimberlyn Gunlock, Kaydence Gunlock,
Kennedy Gunlock, Kenneth Owen Carey, Hayden Carey;
four great-great-grandkids, Easton Blake, Charli Blake,
Mabel Haynes, and Wrenley Beeman; a sister, Viola Hobbs;
and many nieces and nephe ws.
Norma was preceded in death by her brother, Robert
Barton, and husband, Sam Carey.
Cremation is planned, with a private memorial service to
be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made
to Midland Hospice House of Topeka, and sent in care of the
funeral home at PO Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801. Online
condolences may be left at robertsblue.com.
