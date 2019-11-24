Messiah Lutheran Church held its 23rd Annual Harvest Home Festival and Auction on Saturday.
The Anderson Building had hundreds of people gather for the bargains. It took an army of volunteers to put together the fall fundraiser. Breakfast and lunch were served at a minimal cost, along with sweet rolls and pies.
Around the building were sections for the flea market, items for the silent auction, tables to choose from an assortment of jelly and baked goods, and booths to display other recipients of the fundraiser.
Team Schnak, the Concordia Lutheran Seminary, Handlebars of Hope, Lord's Lamb pre-school and the South Lyon County Honor Flight will evenly divide half of the proceeds gained in the sales. A large part of the money came from the live auction.
