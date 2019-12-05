Ruth Dorothea Jones of Emporia died on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka. She was 88.
Ruth was born April 25, 1931 in Emporia, the daughter of Rueben and Lydia Strupp Sill. She married Hugh Jones on November 5, 1965 in Emporia. He survives.
Survivors include: husband, Hugh Jones of Emporia; daughter, Kimberly Jones of Lawrence, Kansas; sister, Mildred Lewis and husband Ron of Lawrence, Kansas. Additionally, she has many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clair Johnson, Lloyd Johnson, Marion Johnson, and Alfred Sill.
Ruth was a telephone operator for many years for Southwestern Bell and later a part-time switchboard operator at ESU.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Private family burial will be Friday at the Evergreen Cemetery south of Emporia. Memorial contributions to the Buck Animal Welfare Fund can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
