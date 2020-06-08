Steven Craig Hart of Emporia died on
Friday, May 29, 2020 at his son’s house in
Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. He was 60.
Steve was born on December 10,
1959 in Lyons, Kansas the son of Harry
Walter and Marylin Mabel Robb Hart.
He married Diana Sue Presley on August
22, 1987 at the Westminster Presbyterian
Church in Emporia. She survives.
Surviving family members include:
wife, Diana Sue Hart of Emporia; sons, Jason Craig (Jennifer)
Hart of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, Joshua Alan Hart and
Jeremy Edward Hart both of Emporia; grandchildren, David
Matthew Hart, Harry Walter Hart II, James Nathaniel Hart,
Madelyn Marylin Hart, and Evangeline “Evie” Hart all of
Cottonwood Falls, Kansas; brother, Bruce Edward (Sherri)
Hart of Harve, Montana; sister, Patricia “Trish” Kathleen
Hart of Wichita, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Roger
Alan Hart.
Steve was a funeral director and embalmer at Roberts-
Blue-Barnett Funeral Home since 1983. He was a member
of the Emporia Presbyterian Church and formerly a member
of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Member and Past
Master of the Emporia Masonic Lodge #12 A.F & A.M.,
Member and Past Commander of Emporia York Rite Bodies,
former member of Miriam Chapter #14 Order of the Eastern
Star, member of Kansas Funeral Directors Association and
National Funeral Directors Association.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service at a later
date. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Arts Council or
Emporia Friends of the Zoo in care of the funeral home. You
can leave online condolences at www.robertblue.com.
