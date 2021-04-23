Mary Marie Piper, 75, of Osage City passed away after her long battle with cancer on April 17, 2021, in the Osage Nursing and Rehab Center.
Marie was born January 12, 1946 in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Eric and Georgia Carlson. She grew up in Coyville, Kansas, raised as a Methodist and graduated from Coyville School in 1964. Marie had several passages in life but moved to Osage City in 1991, worked as a dental tech for Dr. Donigan Dentistry and was a computer typist for the Osage County Herald and a homemaker after retirement.
Marie loved to help people whether they were family or not. She mostly enjoyed just sitting back and listening to other people’s stories. If she could find a way to help them out, she would never back down until their problem was solved. She loved her family and tried to do the best she could for them any way she could. She also adored animals, having many pets over the years and enjoyed caring for the birds and squirrels in her yard.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lois Carlson and Francis Webb; and son, Mark Baysinger. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bruce; sons, Robert Baysinger of Tecumseh and Jarrod Piper of Topeka; her brother, Bert Carlson of Fredonia, Kansas and sister, Joan Robertson of Independence, Kansas; and ten grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Dove Cremations and Funerals - Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. www.DoveTopeka.com
