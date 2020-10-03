The Emporia Arts Council, the Lyon County Food and Farm Council and Emporia At the Table – Ending Hunger in Our Community (EAT) are teaming up for World Food Day on Oct. 15.
The sponsoring organizations are using World Food Day as an opportunity to explore food and the food system, both locally and globally, through a virtual art exhibition.
This show is looking for your Food Art! What counts as Food Art? Be creative and use some food that represents you — your cultural heritage or food that reflects your family story. Check out the list below for ideas!
- Photo of a self-portrait made out of food
- Photo of a meal you just cooked and are super proud of
- Photo of a painting of food or a painting with food in it
- Photo of a drawing of food or a drawing with food in it
- Photo of a sculpture of food
- Photo of your tattoo that is food related
- Photo of food you grew
You do not have to be a professional artist to be a part of this show! All you have to do is snap a photo of your favorite food item — raw or cooked — and email the photo to the EAC Gallery Coordinator. You can be a self-proclaimed artist making some really cool food art! Either way, WE WANT YOU!
To submit your Food Art, please email the photo of your piece, your name, the title of the piece, and a description of your ingredients, inspiration, etc. to Gallery Coordinator, Shayli Gentry, at sgentry@emporiaksarts.org.
All entries must be received NO LATER than Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. An album of all submissions will be posted at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 on the Emporia Arts Council’s Facebook page.
The photo with the most likes will be awarded a prize. Voting will be between 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 16. Winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m.
Using food in your entry is intended to bring attention to food as an important aspect of our lives, and the daily struggle with hunger for far too many.
Feel free to share your art on your own social media, using the hashtags #WorldFoodDay, #EmporiaStrong or #EmporiaEats.
Learn More
The Emporia Arts Council(EAC) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to Educate, Advocate, and Celebrate the Arts. EAC serves Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Morris, Osage, and Wabaunsee counties through in-house art education classes and art education outreach, performing arts, and gallery exhibitions. To learn more about EAC, visit emporiaksarts.org
The Lyon County Food and Farm Council, commissioned by the Lyon County Commissioners, aims to identify and propose innovative solutions to improve local food systems and improve health outcomes for the citizens of Lyon County. Learn more by following on Facebook at facebook.com/lyoncounrtfoodandfarmcouncil.
Emporia at the Table: Ending Hunger in our Community, or the EAT Initiative, is a collaborative and interdisciplinary effort to combat food insecurity on the Emporia State University campus and in the greater Emporia Community. To learn more about the EAT Initiative, visit emporia.edu/eat.
