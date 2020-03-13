Clyde Orville Thogmartin, Jr., 79, of Emporia, Kansas died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Clyde was born June 15, 1940 in Spickard, Missouri the son of Clyde Orville, Sr. and Gwendolyn (Hamilton) Thogmartin. Clyde graduated from Emporia High School in 1958, received his B.A. at the University of Kansas, and received his Masters and PhD in Romance Linguistics at the University of Michigan. For 35 years Clyde worked as a French Professor at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. He also was the Director of the French Program for Iowa State University in France for two years. For 3 years he was managing editor for the French Review. In 1990, he was awarded the Ordre des Palmes Academiques. Clyde was a member of the First Christian Church in Emporia and the American Association of Teachers of French.
On July 1, 1978 Clyde married Janis Gilbert in Chase, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include: brother-in-law, Larry Gilbert and wife Ellen, Kyle Gilbert and Lesli and Jason Coomes; special friends, Carl and Rita Headrick, Wendy and Matt Booker, Kent and Nikki Simmons, Richard and Sandra Headrick. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kerry Vincent Thogmartin.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Emporia. Pastor Lorraine Bailey will be officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. The family will receive friends Friday, March 13, 2020 from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ESU Foundation in honor of Clyde Thogmartin and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent thru: www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.