Vickie Nadolson, 70 years old, was born on September 2, 1951, to the late Donald E. Glasgow and Opal M. Glasgow. She graduated from Emporia High School in Emporia, Kansas with the class of 1969, and attended Emporia State University as well as Pittsburg State University. She passed away on April 17, 2022 peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
Vickie was married to the late Michael L. Nadolson and is survived by her sister, Shirley Glasgow Crist; her children, Lauren Nadolson and Brent Nadolson; and her grandchildren, Collin Pantoja, Emily Nadolson, Dylan Gunnville and Mari Lynn Jane Grace.
Vickie was a talented artist, wife and mother who never let her many battles with cancer stop her creative drive, she was always immersed in art and family.
