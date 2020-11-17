I believe right now that my vote is worth something. Even though I vote in the insignificant State of Kansas my vote today has value on a national level.
If it was not for President James Madison; our vote here in Kansas would not be worth a bucket of spit on a national level. We would lose our representation as a region.
Here is the reason why.
Madison studied in depth for four solid years about how to build our wonderful Constitution. He studied about the Greeks who allowed the smallest of city governments to have two votes in their Senate. The reason was simply to allow all regions to have representation regardless of size.
Madison saw clearly that the ancient Greeks were aware of how the larger city governments could well cause smaller cities to have no representation.
This was the answer that he needed for our new Country not to be swallowed by the larger voting areas. He had his answer to address his fellow citizens concerns about Virginia bullying all the other States due to their larger size.
He took the Greeks example further to allow all States to have two Senators. He also allowed all States to have electoral votes equal to their Senators plus their Representatives size. With their Congressman being in proportion to their population. All this was, of course, subject to being agreed to by our Constitutional Congress. With few exceptions our wonderful, liberal in thought, and brave Revolutionary Patriotic founders saw the wisdom of Madison’s long study.
His wisdom, due to his long four years of study, resulted in the formation of our grand and unique Electoral College. James Madison, America’s fourth President, made a major contribution to the ratification of the Constitution by writing The Federalist Papers, along with Alexander Hamilton and John Jay. In later years, he was referred to as the “Father of the Constitution.”
If this was clearly taught in our schools; what madman would attempt to remove it?
Only a madman equal to the despots of the past and today would stand against our wise founding fathers .
Look inside yourself for the answer. Would you Jayhawks stand still for your vote being reduced to nothing in national elections if the Electoral College was removed?
Rest a little easier when you also know that Madison knew clearly of the risks of the extremists who today want to destroy our Representative Democracy. The great founder of our Constitution, James Madison, checked the Rep. AOC’s of today and others. The reason is that Madison checked these Yardbirds, I hope that I have offended the extremists who wish to take my vote. He checked them because it will take a 60% vote by the Congress and Senate to remove our Electoral College, and then it will take 75% of our States to agree. What a brilliant man!
Do you see why some dictators in our country want this to happen? I assure you that if this ever would be the case the reason for all us Jayhawks to vote in national elections would be greatly reduced.
This is why we must all stand with Madison. In addition, think about why our enemies, plus some of our ignorant representatives, are putting out all kinds of false propaganda via the internet, Their clear intent to me is to cloud our greatness and the outstanding wisdom of Madison. Many Americans have died to defend this system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.