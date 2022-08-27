The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Kansas and other local law enforcement agencies for a statewide DUI enforcement today, Saturday, Aug. 27. The focus of the enforcement is to remove impaired drivers from Lyon County roadways.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the 4th annual “Saturation Saturday” campaign. For this campaign, law enforcement will implement DUI saturation patrols to combat impaired driving across the state. This years’ “Saturation Saturday” campaign happens to coincide with the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign. Thanks to funding provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will have additional coverage available during this period to help ensure that motorists reach their destinations safely.
MADD’s “Saturation Saturday” campaign aims at lowering the number of drunk driving crashes and fatalities during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, the Patrol encourages you to celebrate safely by planning to have a sober driver or using a ride share service if you will be drinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.