After more than five years of planning, the Emporia State Federal Credit Union is making steps to expand.
The ESFCU Board of Directors announced the purchase of the former BLI Rentals LLC building, located a 715 Merchant St., Tuesday morning. While initially planning to remodel one of its two existing facilities, ESFCU President and CEO Angie Miller said the opportunity to purchase the Merchant Street building came up unexpectedly — and at the perfect time.
“In the last month or so, we had initiated plans to move forward with the remodel of our building [at 310 W. 12th Ave.] and we had even looked at putting an elevator in that building,” she said. “And then we received a phone call that said, ‘Hey, did you know this building on Merchant Street was for sale?’ We went and looked at that and it was actually just perfect timing.”
The three-story concrete structure was built in the 1970s and already had an elevator installed.
“It has a large conference room, which is something that we would be able to offer to the community, so we’re excited about that,” Miller said. “Scott and Kathy Strahm have really taken care of that building. It’s really incredible. It’s been updated and it’s really very nice.”
Miller said the new location will be used primarily for administrative and back office operations of the credit union, so customers who are used to visiting the 310 W. 12th Ave. or 2332 Industrial Rd. branches will still be able to visit those locations.
“We have seen tremendous growth over the past few years,” said ESFCU Board President Aron Dody in the written release. “In order to continue to provide superior service to our members, as well as keeping dividends high and interest rates low, we need to increase the staff to meet our growing needs.”
Miller said moving forward with the project now, especially during the ongoing pandemic, is exciting and brings a sense of hope that things are getting better.
“There is hope and we want to make sure that our members are taking care of,” she said. “Our goal is always to exceed our member/owners’ expectations. We’re looking to add more services and those additional services, while they’re easy and convenient for the customer, there’s a lot of back end and office support need on the back side to make it run efficiently.”
Miller said the credit union took ownership of the building Monday and the ESFCU Board of Directors is set to meet next week to develop a timeline on the building.
“We’re just really super excited to have this location,” she said. “We’re just excited to move in and have the next chapter in the history of that building.”
Emporia State Federal Credit Union is a full service financial institution founded in 1937. For more information, visit esfcu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.