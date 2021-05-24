Emporia State men's basketball coach Craig Doty has announced the signing of four student-athletes for the Hornets.
Tray Buchanan, Kaden Evans, Kaleb Wofford and Gabe Collins will join the Hornets for the 2021-22 season.
"We feel these men fit what we do on the court really well," Doty said. "Most importantly, they fit our program mission, which focuses on winning, academics, service and development."
Senior Tray Buchanan is a 6-2 combo guard from Rock Island, Ill., and a graduate transfer from South Dakota State University.
As a junior in 2019-20 he shot .538 from the field in 12 games with the Jackrabbits with career highs of 15 points against Indiana in Assembly Hall and at Montana State. He also had 13 points at Nebraska.
He played one year at Des Moines Area Community College and averaged 19.4 points per game.
He started his collegiate career at North Dakota and was the leading scorer off the bench as a true freshman for the Fighting Hawks.
He was a two-time Illinois Class 4A All-State selection for United Township High School, scoring 1,208 points in his two-year varsity career.
Kansas City, Mo. native Kaden Evans is a 6-4 guard that transfers to Emporia State from Southwest Minnesota State University. He averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Mustangs last season and led the nation with 3.1 steals per game. He had a season high 19 points with six three-pointers at Augustana and had multiple steals in every game he played.
He averaged 3.8 points as a redshirt freshman in 2019-20 before an injury ended his season after six games and he was able to medically redshirt.
He was a two-time first-team all-conference and all-district performer at Oak Park High School in Kansas City. He was a 1,000 point scorer for the Northmen and holds the school record with 265 made 3-pointers.
Kaleb Wofford is a 6-2 guard from Nixa, Mo. and a graduate of Nixa High School, where he scored 980 career points in 112 games. He hit 62 3-pointers during the Eagles 25-4 season in which they advanced to the Sweet 16 in Missouri Class 6. A four-year varsity player, Nixa was 80-33 during Wofford's four year career.
Gabe Collins is a 6-6 guard/forward from Carrollton, Texas. He averaged 19 points and eight rebounds per game for Legacy Christian Academy last season. He was named first-team all-district, the District 5A Player of the Year and first-team all-state by Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.
Emporia State ended the COVID shortened 2020-21 season 11-12 after going 11-11 in a full MIAA schedule during the regular season. The 11 wins in the MIAA were a seven win improvement over last season and the biggest jump in the MIAA this past year. It was the first time the Hornets have been at least .500 in MIAA play since going 10-9 in 2013-14 and the most wins in conference play since going 12-10 in 2010-11.
