After Lebo’s Devan McEwen and Madison’s Chase Harrison twice exchanged 3-point buckets in rapid succession during the first quarter of Saturday night’s Lyon County League Tournament Championship Game, it appeared that a full-blown shootout was underway.
Though the game’s offensive pace slowed considerably after that flurry, it still ended with an impressive bang.
Harrison drained a highly-contested 3-pointer as the clock ran out to give Madison a 37-36 victory over the Wolves.
“These kids, they never quit,” Madison Head Coach Brett Dannels said. “They play hard, even when things aren’t going our way, we find ways to help each other out, play a little tougher here, a little tougher there.”
It was Dannels’ final timeout, with 6 seconds remaining and Lebo in front by two, that set the stage for the final play.
The coach said he wanted the ball in his best shooters’ hands.
“I was fully trusting him to take (the) last shot,” Dannels said.
Then again, that was before Harrison was forced to give it a go with two Lebo defenders, including the 6-2 frame of Devan McEwen, outstretched in front of him.
“I didn’t like the shot at first because he was double-teamed and covered,” said Dannels, who was planted just a few feet behind Harrison’s shoulder as he released the ball.
Yet, the ball crashed through the net a half-second before the clock expired and the backboard lit up, signifying the game was final.
“Hats off to Madison, hats off to Chase,” Lebo Head Coach Dwayne Paul said. “Kyle (Reese) was right there in (Harrison’s) footsteps. He caught it, (if Lebo’s defensive hands were) two inches to the right, two inches to the left and ... (things) may be different.
“He hit a big shot in a big moment.”
Just a minute earlier, it appeared that Lebo’s Drew Ott may have made the biggest shot of the night with a go-ahead layup to boost the Wolves back into their first lead since the opening moments of the half.
Madison led much of the first half, though Lebo, after trailing by no more than five in the first, kept the game within a single possession throughout the second quarter.
That included a stretch late in the first that saw McEwen hit a 3-pointer, followed by a trey from Harrison, then a three from Lebo freshman Landon Grimmett and another by Harrison, followed by a 3 by McEwen.
Once the dust settled from that barrage, things turned mostly into a battle in the paint.
“(It) depends on how you look at it, (whether it was the) offense dried up or defense really picked up,” Paul said. “That first quarter, everybody got the jitters out and made some shots, both teams settled in and started guarding a little more. I thought it was a really good game on both parts, it was clean, it was a great game to be a part of.”
After Ott gave his team its final lead with a minute to play, both teams dropped opportunities to take the game. Harrison was short with a pullup jumper and Lebo missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw with 37 seconds to play.
Madison used its final two timeouts in the last 15 seconds, the final of which helped set up Harrison for the winner.
After he made the shot, he hopped and skipped around Slaymaker Court, with several of his teammates in hot pursuit.
Not even viciously biting his tongue while taking the final shot — which led to some blood around his lips after the game — could eradicate the smile off Harrison’s face.
“I’ve been to a lot of these games in my life,” he said. “The LCL Championship Game never comes short, it’s always an amazing atmosphere and it’s an honor to be playing in the Championship Game this year.”
Dannels just watched his players celebrate and soaked it in.
“I didn’t expect anything else,” he said. “Lebo get active on defense. I think we both were a little tight defensively coming out (to start) the game and our offenses were really looking to score. After that, both teams got settled in, the defenses took over and scoring got tough. We didn’t play our best games (this weekend), had some dry spells, but these guys, they never lose track of what the big picture is. They step it up where (if) it’s not going right on the offensive end, we just play tighter defense.”
“They’re just fun to coach.”
LHS 11 11 9 5 — 36
MHS 13 10 11 3 — 37
Lebo: McEwen 17, Ott 8, Reese 3, Bailey 3, Grimmett 3, Ferguson 2.
Madison: Harrison 20, Stutesman 9, Buettner 5, Foltz 2, Bro. Rayburn 1.
