“The Nature of Witches” by Rachel Griffin, Sourcebooks Fire, June 2021, $17.99
For centuries, witches have maintained the climate, their power peaking in the season of their birth. But their control is faltering as the atmosphere becomes more erratic. All hope lies with Clara, whose rare magic is tied to every season.
In autumn, Clara wants nothing to do with her power. It’s wild and volatile, and the price of her magic - losing the ones she loves - is too high, despite the need to control the increasingly dangerous weather.
In winter, the world is on the precipice of disaster. Fire burns, storms rage, and Clara finally accepts that she’s the only one who can make a difference.
In spring, she falls for Sang, the witch training her. As her magic grows so do her feelings for him until she’she’srified Sang will be the next one she loses.
In summer, Clara must choose between her power and her happiness, her duty and the people she loves…before she loses everything.
In her debut novel, The Nature of Witches, young adult author Rachel Griffin captures the beauty and magic in the world around us with a high-stakes contemporary fantasy. Told through the first-person point of view, readers will follow Clara on her hero’s journey through each season and both the physical and mental obstacles she faces and must overcome.
As the first Everwitch in a century, she should be the strongest of the witches in her class, but her fears and anxiety of losing control and causing more death and destruction struggle to get the best of her at times. Readers will resonate with this flawed character development, especially those facing their changes and coming-of-age moments.
Perhaps my favorite element of the story was Griffin’s well-detailed, vivid, and spellbinding worldbuilding. I found her writing style compelling and beautiful at times, especially when describing the different kinds of elemental magic. This helped emphasize the impact of the more ecological themes around climate change and the apocalyptic destruction that comes with it. This gripping young adult fantasy will appeal to many but especially fans of captivating, magical worldbuilding stories similar to Rin Chupeco’s The Bone Witch or Adrienne Tooley’s Sweet and Bitter Magic.
