Spring weather may be right around the corner, but the winter blues are still around. Looking for ways to re-energize yourself and your business?
There will always be a never-ending list of business tasks competing for your attention. The key is to not waste time focusing on the wrong things. Knowing your priorities allows you to manage that to-do list more effectively — and you’ll feel better, knowing your time is being spent on the correct activities. A good practice is to ask yourself what you would work on if you could only accomplish one or two things that day. This helps you discern your main priorities.
You likely work long hours, too. One survey found that most small business owners work twice as much as employees. Over 30% said they work more than 50 hours per week; 25% said they work more than 60 hours per week. Does that sound like you? If so, this is a good time to consider setting regular office hours. And once your office hours are done, you quit working for the day. Difficult at first to implement, you’ll probably find that you actually get more done when you stick to a regular schedule.
It’s no secret that exercise is beneficial, but it’s one of the first things to fall by the wayside when life and work get busy. Regular exercise can relieve stress, improve your cognitive function, and elevate your problem-solving capabilities. Plus, regular exercise will improve your overall mood and outlook, automatically helping you make better business decisions. It’s not hard to add more exercise to your day. Bike or walk to work instead of driving, suggest that you and your employees have walking meetings, and take the stairs whenever possible.
If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed and stressed out for a while, you might benefit from hiring a business coach. The right coach can assess where you currently stand with your business and help you come up with strategies to overcome obstacles. It’s hard to have an objective view of your own business world, so everyone can benefit from a neutral third-party perspective.
We have multiple resources here at the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce designed to help businesspeople with a variety of issues, whether the company is large or small, for profit or nonprofit. Give us a call at 620-342-1600, email us at chamber@emporiakschamber.org, or stop by for a chat at the Trusler Business Center at 719 Commercial St. After all, we’re all in this together.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.